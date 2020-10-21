Meet Apep, the rare star system that could explode and kill us all

A model showing movement of material in the Apep system. Image credit: University of Sydney

The Apep system, discovered just two years ago, is the latest known member of this elite class of binary stars. Each star in the Apep system is between 10 and 15 times greater than the mass of the Sun, with surface temperatures nearly five times greater than the Sun, resulting in the release of 100,000 times as much energy as our parent star. The pair orbit their common center of gravity once every 15 years at a distance approximately equal to the size of our Solar System.

Utilizing high-resolution imaging techniques on data collected by the Very Large Telescope in Chile, researchers were able to produce images with detail equivalent to photographing a chickpea from 50 kilometers (more than 30 miles) away.

However, observations suggested the dust in this system is expanding much slower than theories suggest. While the stellar winds race off the stars at around 12 million kilometers per hour (7.5 million MPH), or roughly one percent of the speed of light, the spiral is expanding at just one-quarter of that rate.

“Aside from the stunning image, the most remarkable things about this star system is the way the expansion of its beautiful dust spiral left us totally stumped. The dust seems to have a mind of its own, floating along much slower than the extreme stellar winds that should be driving it,” said Yinuo Han, from the school of Physics at The University of Sydney. The video below shows The Apep binary star system contains a pair of Wolf-Rayet Stars readying for a colossal explosion. After releasing more energy in a couple seconds than the Sun will produce in 10 billion years, neutron stars or black holes will be born from the explosion.

The study also reveals a relatively simple model to explain the development of the intricate spiral drawn out by the rotating stars.

The leisurely rate at which the spiral is expanding (together with the rapid rotation of the main star in the system) suggests the system might erupt as a gamma ray burst — an event never before seen in the Milky Way Galaxy.

The Wolf-Rayet star WR 124 and its surrounding atmosphere, seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Image credit: NASA/HSST

“There has been a flurry of research into Wolf-Rayet star systems: these really are the peacocks of the stellar world. Discoveries about these elegantly beautiful, but potentially dangerous objects, is causing a real buzz in astronomy,” Joe Callingham, co-author of the study from Leiden University in the Netherlands, said.

Following the titanic explosions, the doomed stars will leave behind remnants in the form of neutron stars and/or black holes.

The rapid rotation of the main star in the system could be responsible for the slow expansion of the plume, researchers speculate. The velocity at which stellar winds are ejected from the star could depend on the latitude at which they are released, forming a protective shield around the body, the study reveals. This process could result in slower solar winds emanating from equatorial regions of the star than from higher or lower latitudes.