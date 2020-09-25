Phosphorus surrounding distant stars could be a sign of life-friendly worlds

Far from our solar system, phosphorus surrounding distant stars could be a telltale sign of worlds friendly to extraterrestrial life.

Exoplanets orbiting stars rich in phosphorus may be more likely to develop life, a new study suggests. Image credit: The Cosmic Companion/Created in Universe Sandbox.

Is phosphorus around exoplanets a sign of life-friendly worlds? By examining the chemical composition of stars known to host exoplanets, it may be possible to determine which solar systems are likely to house alien lifeforms.

Life on Earth depends on the presence of six key ingredients — carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur (known as CHNOPS). Of these, phosphorus is the rarest on Earth, making it the limiting ingredient for the chemical reactions of life.

This week, we are joined by Dr. Natalie Hinkel, a planetary astrophysicist at the Southwest Research Institute. We talk about her work showing how we might look for phosphorus around other stars in the search for extraterrestrial life.

A new study from the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) looks at stars known to host exoplanets, noting those with high concentrations of phosphorus. The research suggests that looking for stars rich in this element could help us determine which star systems are likely to be home to life.

“When searching for exoplanets and trying to see whether they are habitable, it’s important that a planet be alive with active cycles, volcanoes, and plate tectonics. My co-author, Dr. Hilairy Hartnett, is an oceanographer and pointed out that phosphorus is vital for all life on Earth. It is essential for the creation of DNA, cell membranes, bones and teeth in people and animals, and even the sea’s microbiome of plankton,” said SwRI’s Dr. Natalie Hinkel, a planetary astrophysicist at SwRI.