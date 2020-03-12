Here’s why every designer should know these 4 system diagrams

Let’s say you’ve finished up a moderated usability testing session and you’ve come away with a few insights. To start applying what you’ve learned you’ll need to rank your findings against a few different dimensions namely repetition and impact. Using a quadrant matrix will help you synthesize the raw data you’ve collected and visually make sense of what issues were the most severe and iron them out through iteration.

Iceberg model

The iceberg model is a tool that can be used to show the four levels of abstraction within a specific setting that can allow us to uncover the root cause of why something is actually happening the way it is. It helps us go beyond the observable events that anyone can notice, and help us realize the patterns that might have contributed to those events, the structures that have influenced those patterns and the underlying mental models that keep those structures in place.

Often times when we try to address a problem, we do it on an event level which in turn leads to suboptimization. It’s not enough to swap things around, change information flow or incentives. You’ll need to expand the perception and shift mental models to have leverage and upend the system.

Let’s take a real-world example of a product team that’s trying to meet a deadline. An event would be that the team doesn’t ship in time. The natural tendency is to be reactive and start to find people to blame. Instead of playing the blame game start looking at the trends that might have led to this.