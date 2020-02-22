What developers can teach us about responsive design

Did you know TNW Conference has a track fully dedicated to exploring new design trends this year? Check out the full ‘Sprint‘ program here.



Since the dawn of web design, we have measured our websites in pixels. A somewhat absolute measurement that describes the smallest visual unit of a screens resolution.

I’ve developed a rather love-hate relationship with these little gremlins, certainly from an engineering point of view. On the one hand, the pixel is a ubiquitous measurement that is easy to visualize. Given its absolute nature, I know that a 2px border will be the same width on my desktop, my iPhone, and my tablet. They provide a common unit of measurement between designers and engineers that make the translation of design intent to production code pretty trivial.

On the other hand, their absoluteness can work against us. Pixels do not consider their wider context and as such, their application can result in brittle experiences; unresponsive to their environment.

Today, our users are accessing the web using portable devices in greater numbers; on mobiles, tablets, desktops, fridges, watches — the list goes on. It’s never been more important to build with flexibility and adaptiveness in Twenty years of design evolution has further encouraged us to create ever more engaging and immersive experiences.

Suffice to say, pixels alone just don’t cut it anymore

In my experience, the key to designing great experiences is to understand the opportunities and constraints of the technology that they will be built on. For web interfaces, we are talking about CSS.

Read: [Government developers aren’t just nerds]

On the engineering side, advancements in CSS have given us a raft of novel methods for measuring the virtual sizes and distances of web elements. You can read all about the foundations of CSS on W3C — but I won’t dive into that in this article.

Strangely, the world of design tools has been a little slow to catch up. As someone who sits on the fence, dipping and diving into design and engineering, I’ve noticed in recent years that a delta has appeared. No longer do the pixel measures we use in the design process always map to those we use in the engineering process. The common language now needs translation.

Ultimately, the key to good design is in understanding the opportunities and constraints of the technology that supports it. So I’m going to walk through the measurements I use on a day to day basis in the hope that they may give you a little inspiration for your next design. Here we go.