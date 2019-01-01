47 ‘non-design’ qualities every designer should have
- Write clear emails
- Be flexible; briefs change
- Find problems before they occur
- Bring energy to the table
- Don’t take design critique as an insult
- Understand the impact of moving that button
- Make people around you feel comfortable
- Bring 3 solutions with every complaint
- Don’t give up too fast
- Mute your microphone when not speaking
- Be aware of your own strengths and weaknesses
- Bend, but not break
- Take notes; it shows respect
- Pay attention to details
- Get off your chair to point at something in the screen
- Get off your chair to whiteboard
- Know exactly which Slack reactions to use, when
- Avoid jargon
- Fail gracefully
- Be aware of your own bias
- Simplify
- Offer to help before being asked
- Make a silly joke every other hour
- Explore at least 3 options for everything
- Give credit
- Deliver your work in layers
- Smile
- Break down big tasks into smaller pieces
- Know when to work late
- Do your own research, even if you’re not a researcher
- Write copy for your designs, even if you’re not a writer
- Organize your own tasks, even if you’re not a project manager
- Lead, even if that word is not in your title
- Deliver your work 2 hours ahead
- Expand your skill set over time
- Invite people for coffee
- Honor requests
- Share your source files
- Be ready for a meeting 2 minutes before it starts
- Know how to negotiate
- Engage with the design community
- Share thought leadership content online
- Avoid conversations that will exclude some people
- Back your decisions with data whenever possible
- Don’t hold information that can help others thrive
- Encourage feedback
- Leverage the strengths of others around you
Inspired by master of marketing, Seth Godin, and adapted to the design universe.
Anything missing in the list? Drop a comment below.
This article was originally published on uxdesign.cc.
Read next: How a poor Victorian woman changed the way we do dinosaur science