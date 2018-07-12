Embarrassment can make you a better designer

The evolution of thoroughness

As you start your design career, finding mistakes and inconsistencies is a fun little exercise you do every now and then.

It’s exciting.

Each pixel off, you’re able to notice makes you feel more powerful. You feel entitled, sometimes even a little arrogant; after all, you are now able to poke holes in other people’s work. That’s an interesting superpower to have.

A few years in, your brain becomes even better at it — and you finally learn to use that skill for good. To create stronger work. To check yourself before sending out a deliverable to your team. To make sure everything you deliver is flawless, consistent, and thoroughly QA’d.

Fast-forward a decade, and your brain is completely transformed. Finding inconsistencies isn’t a conscious process anymore — it’s second nature.

You see patterns and flaws others don’t see.

You do it invisibly, without noticing or talking about it.

You do it simply because you can’t not do it.