US cities are cracking down on your favorite pastime: Texting and walking cluelessly

There are no statistics to show whether texting played a role in any of the fatalities, but “when you keep records for 40 years and see two consecutive years with the back-to-back largest, that tells me there was a game changer,” said Richard Retting, a former traffic safety commissioner for the New York City Department of Transportation who worked on the report. “I don’t think it’s a leap of faith when you look at the increase in cellphone usage.”