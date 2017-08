While Silicon Valley has grabbed the headlines, India has had its share of sexual misdemeanors. The chief executive of web entertainment startup The Viral Fever stepped down earlier this summer after being charged with sexual harassment of a former employee. A co-founder of digital media startup ScoopWhoop was charged after being similarly accused. The company said in an email it condemns workplace harassment and has referred that case to its complaints committee, while cooperating with a separate police investigation. The Viral Fever didn’t respond to requests for comment.