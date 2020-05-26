How to watch SpaceX’s rocket launch for its first crewed mission

Tomorrow, SpaceX will be launching its Falcon 9 rocket with two NASA astronauts onboard — the private company’s first crewed mission ever. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are making a trip to the International Space Station (ISS), and will stay there from 6 to 16 weeks.

The launch is set to take place on May 27 4:33 PM ET/ 10:33 PM CET / 2.30 AM IST (May 28). You can watch live streams of the event though plenty of ways. SpaceX and NASA will both stream the event on their websites.

[Read: Emissions have dropped 17% — but it doesn’t mean we’re addressing climate change]

Plus, you can go to SpaceX’s YouTube channel or NASA TV on YouTube to stream the event. You can also visit NASA TV on uStream to watch the launch.

SpaceX’s Launch America mission plan

Astronauts are supposed to reach ISS tomorrow after spending almost 19 hours in the orbit.

This is a very important space flight for Tesla as it can impact its future prospects of carrying out more trips to ISS. If it’s successful, it will also pave the way for other commercial space companies to carry out crewed missions.

This mission is also historical for NASA as the last launch with astronauts, through the space agency’s shuttle program, took place in 2011.

Read next: Samsung's new mobile security chip protects booting process and crypto transactions