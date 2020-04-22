WhatsApp teams up with the WHO to release 21 new stickers about quarantine life

The coronavirus pandemic may mean that we won’t get any new emoji until 2022, but stickers a thing people use, right? To acknowledge the reality of our new stay-at-home lives, WhatsApp partnered with the World Health Organization to create 21 stickers you can share with friends and family.

Officially dubbed the ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack, the collection highlights a few aspects of our new normal, including working in pajamas, washing our hands, keeping social distance, or acknowledging that medical workers are our heroes.

That said, WhatsApp says it also hopes the stickers will be useful once the crisis is over. A cat deciding to take a nap on your laptop’s keyboard, for instance, is a simple reality of life.

To access the stickers, tap on the emoji button to the left of the ‘Type a message’ field, then tap the ‘+’ button on the right. You’ll then be able to download the sticker pack called Together at Home.

The new stickers are available now in WhatsApp, including localized text for Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish.