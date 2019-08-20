Louisiana State University Twitter warns of armed intruder, tells students to “Run, Hide, or Fight” UPDATE: Normal operations have resumed on campus

The official Twitter account for the Louisiana State University (LSU) today tweeted a warning to students, faculty and staff at approximately 2:54 PM local time (US central) indicating an armed intruder was on campus The tweet advises those on the premises to “Run, Hide, or Fight.”

LSUPD: Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall. Run, Hide or Fight. LSUPD on scene. Monitor https://t.co/ZpdXns8r3I for further information. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

Little is known about the incident at this time, but local news source WAFB 9 reports there’s been no indication that anyone’s been injured and ABC WBRZ 2 states that “the situation was reportedly under control within about 15 minutes of the alert.” UPDATE: The report from ABC WBRZ 2 is NOT correct as of 3:34 PM local time:

That is NOT correct. The situation is ongoing. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information. https://t.co/nJU8ZyfKwg — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

Those who are potentially in harm’s way should consider the situation active and dangerous until such time as authorities clear the area.

A follow up tweet was sent by the LSU account to explain the “Run, Hide, Fight” instructions:

Run: Exit the area and move away from danger.

Hide: If escape is not possible, find a safe area to hide.

Fight: This is an absolute last resort.https://t.co/Ow23ySe5gB — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

This protocol comes directly from the US government’s guidance on dealing with active shooters, and thus indicates the armed intruder is likely carrying a firearm. Per the resource at Ready.Gov:

RUN and escape, if possible.

Getting away from the shooter or shooters is the top priority.

Leave your belongings behind and get away.

Help others escape, if possible, but evacuate regardless of whether others agree to follow.

Warn and prevent individuals from entering an area where the active shooter may be.

Call 911 when you are safe, and describe shooter, location, and weapons.

HIDE, if escape is not possible.

Get out of the shooter’s view and stay very quiet.

Silence all electronic devices and make sure they won’t vibrate.

Lock and block doors, close blinds, and turn off lights.

Don’t hide in groups- spread out along walls or hide separately to make it more difficult for the shooter.

Try to communicate with police silently. Use text message or social media to tag your location, or put a sign in a window.

Stay in place until law enforcement gives you the all clear.

Your hiding place should be out of the shooter’s view and provide protection if shots are fired in your direction.

FIGHT as an absolute last resort.

Commit to your actions and act as aggressively as possible against the shooter.

Recruit others to ambush the shooter with makeshift weapons like chairs, fire extinguishers, scissors, books, etc.

Be prepared to cause severe or lethal injury to the shooter.

Throw items and improvise weapons to distract and disarm the shooter.

The LSU Twitter account has not issued a follow up and calls to the university have gone unanswered as of the time of this story being published.

UPDATE 3:3o PM CDT 20 August: The situation remains ongoing

The situation is ongoing. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

UPDATE : 4:53 PM CDT 20 August: LSU has issued an “all clear” after LSUPD investigated the report. According to one LSU official the incident may have been related to a plainclothes police officer wearing a pistol. This hasn’t been confirmed by staff, but the situation now appears to be under control.

Update: LSUPD has investigated the report of an armed subject at Coates Hall and has determined there was no threat. LSU is returning to normal operations. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

LSU official just said they're about to send out an All Clear message https://t.co/EcfUFuFf52 — Steve Lookner (@lookner) August 20, 2019

