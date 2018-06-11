Snapchat now lets you clear chats to save face

by Callum Booth in Social Media

Snapchat now lets you clear chats to save face

Ever said something really horrible in an online chat? Like, I’m talking a statement so lip curlingly uncomfortable that, as soon as you pressed ‘send,’ you felt shame dribble down your neck like a raw egg made of pure parental disappointment?

Luckily for some of us, Snapchat now lets you delete messages you’ve sent directly to friends or in a group chat.

It’s a pretty intuitive system. You press and hold on the message, at which point an option menu comes up and you can select ‘delete.’

See it in action here:

 

This new feature – which is rolling out globally over the next few weeks – also notifies others in the chat when a message is deleted. Snapchat itself says the function is so people who have “accidentally sent a movie spoiler” or want to “clean up a message that contains a typo,” can rectify their mistake.

Hopefully, it won’t be a tool for people to abuse each other and then claim they didn’t (remember to take screenshots of offensive content, folks).

Actually, what am I saying? People are never mean to each other on the internet. Carry on.

Read next: Ethereum’s supply has crossed 100M, here's what that means

Tech