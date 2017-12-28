Snapchat launches Your 2017 Story retrospective feature

2017 is (mercifully) almost over, and the social giants are ever eager to recap your year. For the past few years, Facebook has offered users a “Year In Review” video, and now it’s Snapchat’s turn.

Your 2017 Story is pretty much what it sounds like. Snapchat selects Snaps you saved to your Memories throughout 2017, and packages them in a unique story you can save and share with your friends.

To access Your 2017 Story, just tap the memories icon. You’ll find it at the top of the “All” tap.

If you’re happy with it, you can save and share it. If not, Snapchat says you can edit it, which is great if there’s a relationship (and subsequent break-up) you’d rather not be reminded of, or something to that effect.

Snapchat is a visual-heavy social medium, which lends itself nicely to retrospectives. That said, I really want to know is how many consist entirely of pictures taken with the dog lens. My guess? A lot.