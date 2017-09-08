Instagram Stories may soon let you relive more than 24 hours

Instagram appears to be testing a new feature that Stories users are going to love.

As it currently works, Stories is the ephemeral feature stolen from made popular by Snapchat. Users upload photos and videos, add stickers, scribbles, or text in a “story” that disappears after 24 hours. But a new version spotted by some lucky users appears to stretch Stories, allowing you to add images from the last week, as opposed to just the last day.

If you’re lucky enough to have it, you’ll notice it right away with a quick peek at the top bar of your camera roll when you go to insert pictures or video. Instead of “last 24 hours,” it now says “last week.”

For brands, the move should be a particularly exciting one. Creating content that disappears after 24 hours leaves many to weigh just how much work should go into a single story. The ability to add content from the last week makes the process markedly easier to tell better stories.

We’ve reached out to Instagram for comment, and will update as needed.

Update: Fixed language to suggest the test was to make Stories last a full week, as opposed to 24 hours. To clarify, the feature appears to allow users to add photos and videos taken within the last week, but the 24 hour window remains the same.

