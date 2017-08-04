Surprise: Brands post more stories on Instagram than Snapchat

The business intelligence firm L2 kept tabs on 89 brands that have an Instagram and Snapchat account and found that social media marketers posted 1,347 Instagram Stories compared to 614 Snapchat Stories.

According to the report, Snapchat Stories are mostly used by beauty brands, 72 percent to be exact. Retail brands followed with 13 percent, and travel, automotive, consumer electronics and activewear brands collectively represented the remaining 15 percent.

On Instagram Stories, beauty brands made up 38 percent of posts and retailers generated 26 percent. Luxury and consumer-packaged-goods marketers posted 21 percent of content. And the other 15-percent of stories came from activewear, consumer electronics, and miscellaneous brands.

Considering 200 million people watch Instagram Stories every day — compared to 160 million for Snapchat — this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Instagram stories give brands a chance to easily reach new audiences. Not to mention, it offers advertisers swipe-up links, linked influencer tags, and check out buttons ー giving users the ability to actually shop in the app.

Snapchat on the other hand only offers advertisers links and an audience that hates advertisers.

Snapchat fills a niche and will still hold its ground in the advertising world, but until they make up for lost attention, they’ll always be a step behind Instagram.

Brands Use Instagram Stories More Than Twice as Often as Snapchat on L2