Redditor’s NSFW user history unwittingly stole the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel accidentally revealed an unlucky Redditor’s history on national television last night — now everyone nuke your Reddit history, just to be safe.

The user, Gryff42, said they were surprised enough when the post — which claimed to find a dog that looked like William H. Macy — hit the front page; but the spotlight got brighter as their Reddit history made an unwitting guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel had Reddit’s dad, Alexis Ohanian, on for an interview, and happened to come across that post while browsing his guest’s site. Then he clicked on Gryff42’s username at Ohanian’s prompting, and revealed they’d commented on some rather NSFW things involving drugs and masturbation. According to Gryff:

Well I hardly ever post filthy stuff but I commented on a NSFW TIFU a few days ago and I think Jimmy thought it was my submission at the short glance he took. Keep in mind they even named and showed my username – he made it look like there was a lot of filthy stuff going on in my history so this was quite embarrassing for me and Im getting a lot of crazy messages now.

Gryff appears to be fairly sanguine about it, but it can’t be comfortable to have your history revealed to the world so publicly. Still, given that he didn’t have their actual name revealed, I’d say they dodged a bullet.

Still, life lesson for my fellow Redditors: careful what you comment on. You never know when it could end up on national television.

Given that Ohanian went on to talk about his favorite post — a moving story about a person getting car help from a family who refused payment — after browsing posts about animals, drugs, and masturbation, I think we just got a good cross-section of the entire population of Reddit.