Reddit’s new beta profiles are open to everyone now

Reddit has expanded the beta test on its Profile feature, meaning just about anyone can build their own mirror-Twitter page.

When I logged into one of my accounts this morning, I noticed a button on my page which said, “Need to post something that doesn’t quite fit in a specific community? Sign up to test out our new profile experience.” I immediately hit the button and built my own profile.

If mine is anything to go by, profiles function very much like subreddits. You make a post — and you’re the only one who can — with a link or text. Others can comment on it, upvote it — the usual. Profiles also have privacy settings that let you decide whether you want your profile posts to go on r/all or r/popular. Here’s what the description section looks like for The Next Web’s new profile:

Previously, the Profile feature was limited to very few — Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, for example. I don’t do much with that particular account, so if I have access to the Profile beta, then anyone does. Checking the user list, it seems people have been trickling into the beta test for the last week or so.

