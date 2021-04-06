Android Auto is about to get heaps more navigation and EV charging apps

Users of Android Auto should start to see a greater selection of in-car compatible apps on the Play Store.

According to an announcement on Google’s Android developer blog, Android Auto devs working on navigation, parking, and EV charging apps can now push them to production.

In other words, apps from the likes of Chargepoint, PlugShare, A Better Route Planner, and T Map, should start appearing on the Play Store very soon.

Credit: Android Developers - Google Blog Partner apps running on the Jetpack library (clockwise from upper left): T map, Chargepoint, Sygic, PlugShare, AmiGO, 2GIS, A Better Route Planner, and Flitsmeister via Android Developers

By pushing the apps to production, it means drivers can now use the apps as part of Android Auto on their car’s main infotainment screen without needing to be signed up to the beta program.

In effect, this should mean that Android Auto users will have a greater selection of polished apps to enhance their driving experience.

Ultimately, when it comes to planning a trip or finding a charging point for your EV, everyone has their preferences. Platforms like Android Auto opening up more choice to the consumer, can only be a good thing.

