Dacia’s new $25K Spring puts the ‘EVs are too expensive’ argument to bed

Romanian carmaker Dacia’s new electric car is cheap, very cheap. So cheap that it ‘ll wipe the smug smile off Dave’s face as he tries to convince you EVs are “too expensive,” — he will probably spill his pint of poorly chosen lager too.

Earlier this week, the budget friendly brand started taking orders for its new Spring EV in Germany.

Thanks to very generous plug-in car subsidies in the European nation, buyers could pick up the entry level model for just $12,995 (€10,920). Without the subsidy, it would cost $24,384 (€20,490).

Even though it’s the base model, it still comes with air conditioning and a Bluetooth enabled radio.

The more expensive Comfort Plus model, has a 7-inch touchscreen navigation system, parking sensors, reversing camera, metallic paint, and an optional fast-charger.

Despite all the extra kit, the Comfort Plus is still more affordable than a thoroughbred racehorse. This one will set you back $14,542 (€12,220) with the $11,389 (€9,570) grant.

The Dacia Spring EV is one of the cheapest electric cars around. Surely now more of us will consider electric motoring?

And this isn’t some tiny two-seater, it’s an actual regular sized car with space for adult humans and luggage.

There’s one thing you should know, though. While the Dacia Spring brings the option of electric motoring to more people, those people aren’t going to be going anywhere fast.

The Spring has a 44 hp motor, which is powered by a 27.4 kWh battery. Compared to what we’re used to, both of these numbers seem quite low.

Indeed, the Spring is hilariously slow. It’ll take nearly 20 seconds to hit 60 mph, and it’ll top out at 78 mph.

On the flip side, Dacia says the Spring is good for 190 miles, which should be more than enough for most people.

Look, adult humans disembarking from the Dacia Spring.

But we shouldn’t be so critical, when it is so damn cheap. Sure, part of that is thanks to Germany’s generous subsidies, but even without it, it’s one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

In France, it stands to be the country’s cheapest EV, and will cost less than $20,100 (€16,800).

It’s easy to be swept away with the high-powered allure of Teslas, but this, this humble, simple, and affordable EV is what we need if we’re going to bring electric motoring to the masses.

Sources: Car Scoops, Automotive News Europe

