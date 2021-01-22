Ever wondered what’s inside a Tesla battery pack? Watch this

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is lauded for its no compromises approach to battery technology. It knows drivers want big range, coupled with fast and ample recharging facilities. When it comes to these features, it’s fair to say that Tesla has set the standard.

But what exactly goes into its battery packs. What do they even look like?

[Read: How Netflix shapes mainstream culture, explained by data]

Thankfully, electric vehicle restomodders like to take Tesla battery packs apart, and cannibalize the parts to electrify other vehicles. There are a bunch of videos floating around the web showing Tesla batteries at certain stages of being dismantled, but the video below by EV modder and YouTuber Jehu Garcia, even though it was published in 2017, is still one of the clearest and most comprehensive start to finish teardowns of a Tesla Model S battery pack.

If you’ve ever wondered what’s in a Tesla battery pack, take a look inside.

SHIFT is brought to you by Polestar. It’s time to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. That is why Polestar combines electric driving with cutting-edge design and thrilling performance. Find out how.