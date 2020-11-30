Maserati commits to going all-electric by 2025, COO says

As governments around the globe seek to push citizens towards greener modes of transport by banning gasoline vehicles, automakers have no other option but to embrace electrification.

One of the latest to join the transition is Italian sportscar maker Maserati, The Driven reports.

While there’s been no official announcement, the company’s chief operating office, Davide Grasso, made the announcement during an online event organized by daily newspaper Milano Finaza.

According to the unofficial announcement, Maserati’s first fully electric vehicle will be an EV variant of its upcoming SUV, the Grecale.

The Grecale will be first offered as a combustion engined vehicle alongside a hybrid version in 2021. However, we could see a fully electric version of the SUV as early as 2022 if reports are accurate.

Following the Grecale, we can expect the Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio models to be electrified too.

“The new Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio models will be electrified too, all our line-up will be electrified in the next five years,” Grasso said.

Earlier this year, Autocar shared images of the next generation Maserati Quattroporte saloon which is set to launch as a plug-in hybrid in 2023.

Maserati is owned by the Fiat Chrysler Automobile group, which, alongside Fiat and Chrysler, owns brands such as Jeep, Dodge, Alfa Romeo, and Lancia.

So far FCA group has been somewhat hesitant over the switch to electric cars. It will have to make it sooner or later, but with Maserati pledging to transfer to electric drivetrains by 2025 it lays a stake in the ground for its sister brands to step up to.

Credit: WikiMedia - CC The Maserati MC20 will also come as an electric variant that could be the fastest car it makes.

Ultimately, Maserati’s electric ambitions are found in its MC20 sports car. The centerpiece of the brand’s revival, the MC20 will come with a V6 McLaren engine capable of propelling it to 62 mph in under three seconds. There will also be an electric version, details on this are sparse, but it is said to be faster than its internal combustion brother.

EVs have proven themselves to be all-round better vehicles when they’re designed from the ground up as electric vehicles, they tend to handle better, have more range, and make better use of space.

So, if Maserati was really committed to going all-electric, why is it bothering with combustion engine versions at all?

