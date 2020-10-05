What you need to know about the Polestar 2 recall

Full disclosure: Polestar is SHIFT’s lead sponsor. Polestar firmly believes the mobility industry needs honesty and transparency to succeed. Which is why we have their support in publishing this article.

Several owners of the new Polestar 2 electric sedan recently reported that the electric sedan had developed a fault with the drive system. We’ve reached out to a PR representative at Polestar; so far 3 people have encountered issues with their car. Polestar is currently updating their FAQ to answer as many questions as possible about this matter.

According to the company, the problem is that the vehicle might lose propulsion. As such, nearly 2,200 vehicles will be recalled for a software update, with some 600 of them in its home market of Sweden. It has directed customers to bring the vehicle by to their local service station and have the issue sorted via a software update.

A Polestar spokesperson told Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri, “There have been no accidents or personal injury. Brakes, steering, and other systems are working as they should.”

This comes shortly after Polestar began delivering the vehicles to customers this year. We’re staying in touch with Polestar and will update this post as we learn more.

