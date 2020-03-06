Nearly 90% of Americans don’t trust self-driving cars

According to a recent survey from the American Automobile Association (AAA), most American‘s don’t trust self-driving cars.

Of those surveyed, just 12% of drivers in the US would trust riding in an autonomous vehicle.

Six in every 10 Americans say they want a clearer understanding of who would be legally responsible in the event of a self-driving vehicle crash.

Around half (49%) are still curious about how vulnerable self-driving cars will be to hackers, too.

The AAA says that fully automated vehicles are still decades away from hitting the roads. However, with this latest research, it’s clear that their acceptance relies not solely on the development, but also on consumer education and experience.

