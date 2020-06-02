It seems the coronavirus has upset the sleeping routine of tons of people across the globe — or so Google data suggests.

Searches for the terms “insomnia” and “can’t sleep” reached an all-time high in April, according to a Google Trends. The data does not reveal the precise cause for the spike, but the timeline coincides with the height of the worldwide COVID-19 lockdowns.

Last month, Harvard researchers warned the pandemic could take a toll on a person’s sleeping routine, which in turn could lead to other mental health complications. “Too many sleepless nights can aggravate both physical and mental health problems,” the Harvard Gazette wrote.

Speaking from personal experience, my sleeping habits have suffered during the lockdown. I’m usually a morning person, but the perks of working from home make it a bit too easy to go to bed late, since I no longer have to factor commute and morning prep time in the equation.

Too often, I would get carried away with binging shows or gaming till late, which in turn meant I didn’t get a full eight hours of sleep. Much like others, another mistake I made was to start napping more often to compensate for missed sleep, which Harvard researchers note could deplete “appetite” for sleep.

If you’ve been struggling with your sleeping routine, too, make sure to check out our five tips on how to improve your bed time habits, and separate working hours from pastime.

