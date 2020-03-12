The coronavirus has hit Italy so hard the government announced a nationwide quarantine — and Pornhub wants to keep citizens from leaving their houses… by giving them premium subscriptions, entirely free of charge.

The adult content company announced Italian users can claim premium subscriptions without entering any of their credit card details throughout March. Pornhub is also donating a percentage all of its proceeds from Modelhub — a subsidiary that helps creators sell content — to local hospitals.

“Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency,” a message (translated from Italian) reads when you open the site in Italy. “To keep you company at home during these weeks, you’ll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free for the whole month, with no need for a credit card.”

In addition to shutting down all shops with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies, Italy is threatening citizens who break quarantine with legal action.

People who escape isolation without a good reason could face up to three months of detention and/or a potential €2,500 ($2,800) penalty. Infected citizens who knowingly break quarantine can, however, be charged with murder if someone they’ve been in contact with passes away as a result of COVID-19.

That said, there are other factors (like time of diagnosis, time of contact, and so on) that will be taken into account when it comes to coronavirus-related murder charges.

So if the threat of a highly contagious virus and a potential murder case wasn’t enough to knock some sense into your head, Pornhub has just given you another reason to stay home.

For more information about the coronavirus, please visit the following sources:

