Elon Musk accidentally shared his personal phone number with 16M followers

There’s two golden rules of privacy on social media:

Don’t accidentally paste a password into a public message Don’t share your phone number if you’re in any sort of position of prominence

In a tweet directed to Oculus CTO John Carmack, Elon Musk today broke rule number two. The wayward tweet was quickly deleted, but many of Musk’s 16.7 million Twitter followers had already taken notice.

While TNW isn’t going to share the number, multiple outlets are confirming its legitimacy.

As a CNBC reporter found, Musk’s ringing music was an homage to the classic PlayStation franchise “God of War.” We tried it ourselves and, yep… that’s Kratos.

The ringing starts with “By the Gods you’ve done it. Somehow you’ve found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect.” You can hear the monologue the ring music was referencing here.

Musk hasn’t shown much public interest in VR, so it’s unclear why he’d want to speak with Carmack. A simple search for the terms “VR” and “virtual reality” yielded zero results for Musk.

Maybe the duo were sharing eggnog recipes?