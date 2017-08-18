This is the most metal thing you’ll see on the web today

It really doesn’t get more br00tal than this.

Tell me you’re not pumped for this title with its claws-out soundtrack. Fishing Planet, an upcoming PS4/PC fishing simulator, has the best game trailer on the internet right now, along with some gorgeous graphics. Prep your bait for its release on August 29, when it’ll be available to play for free.

