Stressed? You need this cat purr noise generator

“Monday, Monday, so good to me…” The Mamas & Papas were great, but they were dead wrong on that one. If Monday is currently slapping you about the place, here’s a good way to get a little shot of stress relief:

The Cat Purr Noise Generator does exactly what you’d expect it to, with sliders to control the attributes of the feline simulator. Try it and see if it calms you down.

If it doesn’t, feel free to send me angry tweets. I’m used to it.

➤ Cat Purr Noise Generator [MyNoise]

