I often tell people not to worry about robots taking our jobs, but if you’re in the business of branding craft beer, your career might well be nearing its end, thanks to a clever new AI that’s figured out how to do it on its own.

Researcher and electrical engineer Janelle Shane, who’s previously taught AI to conjure up pick-up lines and christen guinea pigs, developed a neural network system to name craft brews by learning from an extensive dataset spanning 90 types of beer culled from BeerAdvocate.com. Here are some of my favorites, which I’d happily consider drinking if I spotted these names on a tap or label:

IPAs

Bigly Bomb Session IPA

Binglezard Flack

Heart Compost

Test Tha IPA

Strong Pale Ales

The Great Rebelgion

Devil’s Chard

The Oldumbrett’s Ring

Amber Ales

Fire Pipe

Ole Blood Whisk

Frog Trail Ale

Stouts

Barrel Aged Chocolate Milksmoke

Shock State

Avidberry

Credit: Lewis and Quark

Do those sound good or what? There’s more where that came from over at Shane’s blog, and you can also hand over your email address for a PDF with 100 more great names.

