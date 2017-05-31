Trump derails Twitter with a typo and we all covfefe

It’s been an hour and a half and my Twitter timeline is still awash with jokes about President Trump’s latest tweet, in which he seemed to have lost interest halfway through a signature rant about being slammed by the media:

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Interestingly, he hasn’t yet deleted the now-infamous tweet. And since the time he posted it less than two hours ago, ‘covfefe’ has taken over Twitter faster than any meme I’ve ever seen. For starters, covfefe.com has been snapped up, #covfefe is the no. 1 trending keyword on the platform across the US, and the midnight tweet in question is now the second most retweeted Trump tweet this month. And of course, it’s given birth to gems like this:

Moderator: Your word is #covfefe Arvind: Use it in sentence Moderator: Despite the constant negative press covfefe Arvind: c-o-v-f-e-f-e pic.twitter.com/NNpAdoKG15 — Doug (@realDougWitt) May 31, 2017

And this:

Oh, and this happened too:

My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 — Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017

Not bad for an after-hours surprise. Expect to see even more noise around Trump’s newly coined nonsense by sun-up.

Update: See, I told you:

