This website displays the ever-fluctuating value of Bitcoin in real-time

The value of Bitcoin has been soaring uncontrollably over the last few months, especially during last week. But given the notorious volatility of cryptocurrencies, this glorious run might be close to an end any moment now – and this handy tool lets you spot this in real-time.

Designed by developer Johan Nordberg, Realtime Bitcoin conveniently displays the constantly fluctuating exchange rate of the popular e-currency as it happens.

In addition to the current value of Bitcoin, the website also pulls up the total ‘estimated’ amount of money sent, the total worth of coins in circulation as well as the net power consumption devoted to mining the cryptocurrency.

Here is a short GIF of how this looks:

What is particularly handy is that you can individually choose the currency in which the website displays stats. In case you prefer to follow the fluctuating rates of Bitcoin in another currency, you can easily adjust it from the dedicated currency button in the bottom right corner of the page.

To show these stats, the website sources data from a number of third-party cryptocurrency exchange databases like Blockchain.info, Bitstamp.net and Kraken.

While you can read more about what each displayed value stands for here, Nordberg explains that the provided exchange rate basically shows the weighed average from all “major” Bitcoin exchanges.

Now fill your heart with regret – or joy, if you were one of the lucky ones to buy cheap – by staring at the ever-changing value of Bitcoin in real-time by clicking here.

And in case you happen to be a cryptocurrency nerd: Make sure you check out the equally awesome EthStats which offers a similar functionality for Ethereum.

Realtime Bitcoin

