Zoom says it’ll provide end-to-end encryption even for free users now

After facing pressure from privacy activists and users, Zoom said today that it’ll provide end-to-end encryption protection to everyone including free users.

Earlier this month, the company had said that it’ll provide this feature to only paid users to comply with law enforcement and catch abusers of the service.

Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan said that the company consulted with many encryption experts and government representatives for feedback on this feature:

Since releasing the draft design of Zoom’s end-to-end encryption (E2EE) on May 22, we have engaged with civil liberties organizations, our CISO council, child safety advocates, encryption experts, government representatives, our own users, and others to gather their feedback on this feature. We have also explored new technologies to enable us to offer E2EE to all tiers of users.

Developing…