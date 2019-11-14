265 Indian fake news sites caught pushing anti-Pakistan propaganda

Researchers have discovered a network of 265 fake local news sites — named after defunct newspaper and media outlets — across 65 countries that are being used to disseminate anti-Pakistan coverage and serve Indian governmental interests.

Uncovered by the EU DisinfoLab, an EU-based NGO focused on researching sophisticated disinformation campaigns, the operations were traced back to a group of Indian companies, NGOs, and think tanks.

The sites — such as 4newsagency.com, eptoday.com, and timesofgeneva.com — operated by serving syndicated news from Russia Today and Voice of America. But the researchers said they “unexpectedly” found a large number of articles related to minorities in Pakistan as well as other India-related topics.

“Times of Geneva publishes the same type of content as EP Today and produces videos covering events and demonstrations criticising Pakistan’s role in the Kashmir conflict,” EU DisinfoLab noted.

By piecing together the campaign to an online media company — interchangeably called as International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies (IINS), New Delhi Times, and Srivastava Group — EU DisinfoLab believes the goal was to influence public perceptions on Pakistan by multiplying the same negative anti-Pakistan press coverage across hundreds of sites.

Credit: EU DisinfoLab The network of websites operated by New Delhi Times

It was also to “add several layers of media outlets that quote and republish one another, making it harder for the reader to trace the manipulation, and in turn (sometimes) offer a ‘mirage’ of international support,” they said.

The development comes as diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan show no signs of rapproachment, with both countries maintaining a fragile cease-fire since 2003 in the aftermath of multiple territorial disputes over the Kashmir region.

The group operates at least six different outlets in India, four of which — Calcutta Gazette, Swatantra Nepali, The Bombay Chronicle, and The Madras Times — are named after an extinct local newspaper. The two others, Ludhiana Times and Times of Ambala, are new publications.

But irrespective of their origins, all six of them republish the same type of content that’s mostly sourced from various news agencies such as Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Russia’s Interfax, and the aforementioned EP Today.

With most of these websites having a Twitter presence, the coordinated propaganda campaign highlights how information operations on social media can be leveraged to sow bias and distrust.