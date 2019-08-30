Breaking: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account has been hacked

by Tristan Greene in Security

Credit: JD Lasica / Flickr

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey‘s had his account hacked. Several tweets have been sent from his verified @Jack account, many of them containing racist epithets, threats, and extortion demands.

At approximately 12:45 PST today, tweets coming from the account seemed to be the work of either a hacker or a disgruntled employee. The attack appears to be a coordinated effort between several accounts, with many of those participating being immediately banned. 

At this time it’s unknown if this is a prank or if threats contained in the messages are real. As of 1:15 PST (about 30 minutes after the first tweet) the offending tweets have been deleted. We’ve reached out to Twitter for more information and will update this post as necessary.

Developing …

