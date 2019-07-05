10+ million Android users installed a fake Samsung update app

In recent months, we’ve seen quite a few reports of the Google Play Store hosting counterfeit apps that are designed to dupe users and earn money through ad farms. In the latest reveal, CSIS Security Group’s report suggests that a fake app – promising updates for Samsung phones – has been installed by over 10 million users.

The app, named ‘Updates for Samsung,’ promised users Android firmware updates, but after installing it, it redirected them to an ad-farm that charged money for downloading the update.

Sadly, the app is still live on the Play Store, and security researcher Aleksejs Kuprins said he contacted Google to take it down. We’ve also contacted the company to learn more, and we’ll update the post accordingly.

CSIS’s report noted apart from showing ads, the app offered an annual subscription to download Samsung firmware for $34.99. However, the payment wasn’t handled through Google Play subscriptions. You simply had to put down your credit card number and trust the site. Plus, the counterfeit app also claimed to unlock any SIM for $19.99.

Bogus Android apps like this can not only swindle you of your money, but potentially put your privacy at risk by collecting data. Google needs to step up its game in policing the Play Store to weed out this garbage, and fast.

