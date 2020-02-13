Government developers aren’t just nerds

What comes to mind when you think of government developers?

Let me guess: Boring, burned-out men who pack the same little sandwiches in tinfoil every day, and talk about the morning traffic during breaks. They sit in grey cubicles, behind two large monitors, fondling their ergonomic mouses until the clock strikes five.

Perhaps you think of super nerds — you know, the ones with glasses with tape in the middle, and painfully shy personalities who play Dungeons & Dragons on the weekends.

Enter Esmerelda, one of the most outgoing developers you’ll ever meet. When she was little, she wanted to be an inventor — now she works in the Rijksoverheid as a developer, inventing beautiful lines of coding by day, and playing in her punk band by night.

Don’t take our word for it, she’ll tell you herself; working for the government means job security, work-life balance, and the ability to easily buy a home. Oh, and many, many vacation days. Everyone wants that — not just nerds and old men.

