Here are all the big Pride events happening online this weekend

Welcome to TNW Pride 2020! All throughout June we’ll highlight articles that focus on representation for LGBTQPIA+ people in the STEM communities. Click here to check out all of our Pride 2020 coverage.

Pride month isn’t over yet. Sunday, 28 June, will mark the reason for the season as we celebrate the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. And that means the biggest events are happening this weekend. Both NYC and Global Pride kick into gear this weekend as well as many other celebrations and performances. Oh, and did I mention these are all online?

The majority of traditional Pride events – marches and gatherings – have been canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re not going to dwell on that here, but instead we’re going to do what we always do: persevere and be fabulous. The festivities are happening online and all you need to attend and participate is phone or computer.

We’ve listed as many events here as we can. If you think something’s missing, let us know. We’ll try to update it as quickly as possible.

NYC Pride

Start your weekend with The Rally on Friday 26 June at 8PM EDT, streaming live on YouTube and social media. Per the website:

Hosted by trans journalist Ashlee Marie Preston and trans actor Brian Michael Smith, join the community as we rally together to take a stand against police brutality and discrimination. Show up in force as a community to change the future and make your voice heard in this re-imagined Rally experience.

NYC Pride will also have a special broadcast in partnership with ABC on Sunday 28 June. Check your local listings or the ABC website for more information. And check out the next listing too because NYC Pride will be a part of the 24 hour Global Pride stream as well.

Global Pride

Starting on 27 June, Global Pride will stream 24 hours of performances, speeches, and events from around the globe. This event features participation from more than 400 Prides and will include superstar entertainers, global leaders, royalty, and celebrations from around the world.

For information on how to watch check out the Global Pride website.

SF Pride

On Saturday and Sunday you can check out live streams of SF Pride stage events featuring Grammy-winning musicians, drag icons, and everything you’d expect from one of the biggest queer events in the world. Check the SF Pride page to watch.

Together for Pride

Seattle Pride is part of a 3-day virtual event called Together For Pride this year. Friday’s events include Trans Pride, Saturday is Pride Fest, a celebration of queer history, and Sunday is Seattle Pride. You can register for your free online ticket here.

Virtual Pride

Dozens of Prides from around the US have joined Gay Travel for a virtual Pride festival on Twitter this Saturday. Check out the Virtual Pride page for details.

Queer Coney Circus Sideshow

What could be cooler than a Pride event featuring queer sideshow performers from around the world. Navigate to this Facebook page for info, the event takes place on Saturday at 7:30 EDT.

Spoon Pride Panel

Streaming radio app Spoon is hosting a Pride panel throughout the day on it’s platform this Saturday.

Diesel

Clothing and lifestyle brand Diesel, along with international party collective Club Quarantine, are hosting a 24-hour virtual party featuring performers from around the globe. The party starts online tomorrow in Tokyo and wraps up in Los Angeles with plenty of stops in between. RSVP here.

Werq the World

This paid event will cost you $12.99 if you pre-order, but it’s for a good cause. And, it features some of the world’s most famous drag performers… in a castle.

Per the website:

What happens when eight queens are released from months of isolation to spend pride in a castle? Find out in this spectacular benefit for The National Black Justice Coalition, an organization dedicated to the empowerment of the black LGBT+ community.

Get your tickets for the streaming event here.