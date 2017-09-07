US Senator: Twitter should give congress report on Russian interference in 2016 US election [Update]

According to Senator Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Twitter should conduct analysis into Russian election interference on social media and turn the results over to congress. This step would follow a similar move made by Facebook yesterday, which notified congressional investigators of $100,000 in ad purchases traced to a Russian “troll farm” bent on interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.

JUST IN: Twitter to give congressional committees an analysis of Russian activity similar to the one Facebook provided: Senator Warner — Reuters Tech News (@ReutersTech) September 7, 2017

Update 10:08 CDT: Previously we reported that Senator Warner stated Twitter was going to turn documents over, Reuters is now reporting Senator Warner said Twitter “should also examine the issue.”

We’ve reached out to both Senator Warner and Twitter for comment and will update as necessary.

Update 10:37 CDT: Twitter responded to our inquiries without commenting.

Read next: Spotify and Hulu are teaming up for a seriously good student plan