FCC votes to begin overturning net neutrality rules

The Federal Communications Commission voted today in favor of a plan to repeal Title II net neutrality rules, in a 2-1 vote along party lines.

With this vote, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has made good on his plan to reverse the net neutrality rules put in place during the Obama administration. Under the new rules (or rather, the absence of the old ones), internet service providers would not be required by law to treat all internet traffic the same way.

LIVE AT

Pai and Republican Commissioner Michael O’Rielly voted in favor of the plan, while Democrat Mignon Clyburn voted against it. According to Consumer Affairs, Clyburn said of the plan:

While the majority engages in flowery rhetoric about light-touch regulation and so on, the endgame appears to be no-touch regulation and a wholescale destruction of the FCC’s public interest authority in the 21st century.

The FCC will continue to take comments until mid-August, at which time there will be a final vote. According to Reuters, Pai said the FCC will also perform a cost-benefit analysis before that time.

U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules on Reuters

Read next: Uber launches Freight app for trucking businesses