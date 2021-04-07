Google apparently just leaked its cheaper ‘Pixel Buds A’

Earlier today, Google sent out a promotional email to people in its Google Nest (formerly, Google Home) ecosystem. It was mostly your everyday was your everyday marketing email, except the eagle-eyed folks at 9to5Google noticed something off about the included image of the company’s Pixel Buds: it appeared to be a photo of an unreleased model.

Notably, these Pixel Buds have a dark green color that the current model isn’t available in. While you might think this was just a weird color glitch, there are two things to suggest these are a new model altogether.

First, the position of the white LED is different than the two on the current Pixel Buds:

Second, it’s a perfect match for the ‘dark green’ Pixel Buds 9to5Google had previously reported on, which noted the color would extend to the interior of the case itself, not just the earbuds. The only other known color would be a white model, in which the interior of the case would be made white as well.

Currently, the Pixel Buds A is expected to be cheaper than the existing Pixel Buds, although there have been no firm price numbers so far. It’ll be interesting to see how Google brings down the price; the current Pixel Buds are already missing some of the features available on the competition, such as active noise cancellation and spatial audio. Some users have also complained about connectivity problems with the existing set, so hopefully

Personally, I’d be more interested in a Pixel Buds Pro — I’m a big fan of the existing model, and would love to see what Google could do with a higher-end iteration.

