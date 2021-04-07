Report: Sonos and Ikea’s next Symfonisk speaker may double as wall art

Sonos and Ikea’s Symfonisk line has been pretty popular due to their quirky looks and surprisingly good sound — showing that even lamps can make for good speakers.

Now it appears the companies are following up their partnership with an updated table lamp and a new product altogether. According to The Verge, Ikea and Sonos are preparing to launch a speaker that doubles as wall art.

Ikea teased the updated Symfonisk speakers on its Instagram account, although it didn’t say what specifically was coming. The new speakers, however, show up in FCC listings.

The Verge says it’s seen an early image of the wall art speaker, which is codenamed Titan, but it’s not clear at the moment if the speaker guts can be separate from the wall art.

One would hope that’s the case; it would suck to have to buy a whole new speaker just to change up the looks in your apartment. It would make a lot more sense for the artwork to essentially serve as a glorified speaker grille – protecting the drivers while looking pretty.

There’s no word on when these speakers will come to light, but given Ikea’s Instagram tease, it probably won’t be too much longer.

