Google’s new app automagically organizes your scanned documents

There are plenty of apps to scan documents: Google Lens, Microsoft Lens, and the good old camera. But once you’ve taken a scan, it might be difficult to find it in a few weeks’ time.

Google’s Area 120 team has launched an Android app called Stack to solve this problem. The app lets you scan documents and then it uses AI to automatically name and sort them into different categories such as bills, IDs, and vehicles.

The Area 120 team has worked with Google Clouds‘ DocAI team to develop a machine-learning algorithm to identify important parts of a document, such as due date, and total amount due.

To make it easy to find documents, you can also search through the full text of the document. This is really handy as I might not remember the file name, but would remember some part of the bill or ID.

Stack app’s AI automatically identifies important parts of the document

What’s more, you can enable Google Drive integration to store all documents in the cloud, so you wouldn’t lose them in case the app shuts down.

The app is currently only available for Android users in the US. This could be the case because the AI might not be trained to read bills and documents in other languages and formats of other regions.

You can read more about the app here and download it from here.

