Vivo’s debuts the X60 series with Zeiss-powered cameras globally

Vivo launched its latest flagship series, the X60 with Zeiss-powered cameras today. The company launched three phones under the moniker: the X60, the X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+ (it’s a tongue twister).

All the phones have similar screens and designs, except that the top-tier Pro+ sports a vegan leather back. While rear camera configurations differ in each model, the front camera remains the same. Let’s take a look at their detailed specifications.

The X60 Pro+

Screen: 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display Refresh rate: 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

888 RAM: 12GB

12GB Rear camera: 50 -megapixel main sensor with f/1.6 aperture (1/1.31-inch) + 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and gimbal stabilization + 8-megapixel telephoto sensor f/3.4 (5x optical zoom) + 32-megapixel portrait senor with f/2.08 aperture

-megapixel main sensor with f/1.6 aperture (1/1.31-inch) + 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and gimbal stabilization + 8-megapixel telephoto sensor f/3.4 (5x optical zoom) + 32-megapixel portrait senor with f/2.08 aperture Front camera: 32-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture

32-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture Internal storage: 256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly)

256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly) Security: In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock

In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock Battery: 4,200 mAh

4,200 mAh Charging: 55W wired flash charge

Software: Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The X60 Pro cuts down on the processor with Snapdragon 870 and it supports 33W fast charging, instead of 55W. In terms of camera, the gimbal support is on the primary 48-megapixel camera, but there’s not dedicated telephoto sensor.

Vivo X60 series camera

The X60 Pro

Screen: 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display Refresh rate: 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

870 RAM: 12GB

12GB Rear camera: 48 -megapixel main sensor with f/1.5 aperture and gimbal stablization+ 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.5 aperture + 13-megapixel portrait sensor (2x optical zoom)

-megapixel main sensor with f/1.5 aperture and gimbal stablization+ 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.5 aperture + 13-megapixel portrait sensor (2x optical zoom) Front camera: 32-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture

32-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture Internal storage: 256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly)

256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly) Security: In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock

In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock Battery: 4,200 mAh

4,200 mAh Charging: 33W wired flash charge

Software: Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The base version has almost the same specs as the pro, but it uses an inferior 48-megapixel sensor. Plus, it has a flat-screen instead of a curved one on the pro. In terms of battery, it gains a measly 100mAh over two other models.

The X60

Screen: 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display Refresh rate: 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

870 RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Rear camera: 48 -megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.5 aperture + 13-megapixel portrait sensor (2x optical zoom)

-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.5 aperture + 13-megapixel portrait sensor (2x optical zoom) Front camera: 32-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture

32-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture Internal storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly)

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly) Security: In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock

In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock Battery: 4,300 mAh

4,300 mAh Charging: 33W wired flash charge

Software: Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

Price and availability

In India, the phone is available from April 2 on major ecommerce websites and retailers.

Vivo X60 (8GB+128GB): ₹37,999

Vivo X60 (12GB+256GB): ₹41,999

Vivo X60 Pro(12GB+256GB): ₹49,999

Vivo X60 Pro+ (12GB+256GB): ₹69,999

The phone will expectedly compete with the likes of the OnePlus 9 series and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Details about the European availability will be announced later.

