Tony Hawk’s coming to Switch is amazing news — but the next-gen upgrades? Lame, dude

Here’s some amazing news Nintendo fans: at last we’ll get Tony Hawk’s on the Switch. The Pro Skater 1+2 remaster was one of 2020’s best games, and its arcade stylings will slot perfectly on the console.

There’s an issue though: previous owners of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster are getting shafted — especially on Xbox.

But let’s start with the good news. All this was announced in a Tweet from Activision:

Get ready to drop in and take #THPS 1+2 to the next level on New Platforms 🛹 🙌 Coming to PS5™, Xbox Series X|S – March 26 and on Nintendo Switch™ – Coming 2021. AVAILABLE NOW on PS4™, Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/NUVbECnx1e — Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) February 23, 2021

Of all the titles released last year, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remastered was probably my favorite. It was simply a joy to play, something you could either pick up and play for ten minutes or hours-on-end and have an amazing time regardless.

On paper, this is going to be perfect for the Switch. A lot can still go wrong of course — the port to Nintendo’s console could have framerate issues, control problems, or struggle with the graphics — but I have high hopes.

Until all this is proven, it’s a thumbs-up from me.

This is what the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster looked like on Xbox and PlayStation — don’t expect these graphics on the Nintendo Switch.

The biggest issue though is how Activision is dealing with the upgrade path for Xbox and PlayStation users, with the former in particular getting screwed.

First of all, the upgraded version Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remastered will include gameplay in native 4K at 60FPS, 120FPS at 1080P, spatial audio, as well as some other teased. Sounds great, right?

Partially. Unless you have the digital deluxe version of the game, you have to pay $10 for a “”Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle.” Which is bullshit. Utter and total bullshit.

I’d have no problems paying some money to unlock these features, but only if we received some more actual game content. It’s hollow to just offer graphical updates that, in my opinion, should already be enabled in the game.

It’s a cash grab, pure and simple. I know this “let’s just add $10” trend exists (fuck you, 2K), but we shouldn’t just accept it.

Anyway, for Xbox users this upgrade is even worse than that. If you purchased a disc of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster there is no way to upgrade. You can do so on the PlayStation, but not on Microsoft’s console. This is made even more bizarre by Activision not using the company’s Smart Delivery feature, a free and cross-generation upgrade program.

All of the above will be launched on March 26 — and you can find a guide on how to get the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster upgrade right here.

It’s really sad to see a game I love so much treated like this. But, I’ll leave you with two more positive thoughts. First, Switch owners, you should have a magical experience ahead of you. And, second… DLC? Please? Soon?

