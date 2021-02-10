India’s ShareChat is spicing up its TikTok competitor with AR lenses from Snapchat

India’s vernacular language social network ShareChat has partnered with Snap Inc. to spice up its short video app, Moj.

ShareChat said that starting today, Moj users will be able to use 30 of Snapchat’s lenses. The company eventually aims to develop 400 lenses through this partnership over time. It is also tying up with some local Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLCs), such as Hardik Shah of Superfan.ai and Vivek Singh.

Creators won’t need to jump to a separate window to access these lenses. They can use them just by opening the camera section in Moj. These new lenses are rolling out to Moj users both on Android and iOS over this week.

Moj Lens

Ben Schwerin, SVP of Content and Partnerships, Snap Inc., said that Moj is the first official camera kit partner in India:

We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Moj – our first Camera Kit partner in India. The Moj community and Snapchatters have a lot in common – they are creative and love finding innovative ways to express themselves.

Apart from this, Snap has also tied up with another short video app Triller in the global market. Moj will also have an official account on Snapchat to share its lenses and highlight some content from its app to attract users.

TikTok famously had editing tools with the effect that gave it a leg up the competition. ShareChat’s app is looking to gain some more points with its users through these new lenses.

The Indian startup launched Moj shortly after TikTok was banned in India last year, along with 59 other Chinese apps. The Chinese app’s ban opened up markets for local and global companies to fill the void. Moj racked up 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store in under 200 days, and currently has more than 80 million monthly active users.

