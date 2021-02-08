Apple might stop making the iPhone 12 mini due to sluggish demand

Apple released the iPhone 12 mini last year, winning many applauds from people who like phones with small screens. However, the company might stop producing this model due to weak demand.

[novideo]

As noted by AppleInsider, JP Morgan supply chain analyst William Yang said in his recent investment note that Apple might cut the iPhone 12 mini’s production number by 11 million in the first quarter of the year, and may stop manufacturing it in the second quarter.

[Read: How much does it cost to buy, own, and run an EV? It’s not as much as you think]

Yang also opined that the Cupertino-based tech giant might slash the number of the iPhone 12 made, but build more iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max units in the first half of 2021.

A report from analyst firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) for the October-November 2020 period suggested that the model with the 5.4-inch screen accounted for just 6% of Apple’s sales. However, it’s important to note that the mini was available for sale in November.

Apple might still sell the iPhone 12 mini after the production stops. But its dwindling demand is a worrisome sign for the compact flagship. The company already has a ‘small’ phone in the form of the iPhone SE. So even if Apple releases four iPhones this year as expected, it would consider shutting down the variant in a couple of years.

Did you know we have a newsletter all about consumer tech? It’s called Plugged In – and you can subscribe to it right here.