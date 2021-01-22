Gadgets for humans

Google Search has a new mobile design — come spot the differences

Google Search is getting a new, lighter, bubblier design for mobile devices. It’s rolling out “in the coming days.” Here’s what it looks like:


For reference, this is what the old search looked like:

Some of the changes include:

  • A brighter design that allows people to focus on information “instead of the design elements around it.”
  • Bolder text in search results, making it easier to distinguish between different types of information. This also includes using more of “Google’s own font.”
  • Results are now edge-to-edge, rather than being framed in little cards with shadows. This gives results a little more room and eliminates some visual distraction
  • Colors are used more purposefully, used to highlight certain types of information rather than distracting
  • Everything is rounder for more of that Google-y vibe.

Okay, so it’s not the most radical redesign in the world. But if you were wondering why things look different next time you do a Google search, now you know why. For more on the changes, you can read Google’s post here.

