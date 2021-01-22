Google Search has a new mobile design — come spot the differences

Google Search is getting a new, lighter, bubblier design for mobile devices. It’s rolling out “in the coming days.” Here’s what it looks like:



For reference, this is what the old search looked like:

Some of the changes include:

A brighter design that allows people to focus on information “instead of the design elements around it.”

Bolder text in search results, making it easier to distinguish between different types of information. This also includes using more of “Google’s own font.”

Results are now edge-to-edge, rather than being framed in little cards with shadows. This gives results a little more room and eliminates some visual distraction

Colors are used more purposefully, used to highlight certain types of information rather than distracting

Everything is rounder for more of that Google-y vibe.

Okay, so it’s not the most radical redesign in the world. But if you were wondering why things look different next time you do a Google search, now you know why. For more on the changes, you can read Google’s post here.

