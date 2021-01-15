Ring the Vatican bells, Apple might get rid of Touch Bar from the MacBook Pro

Hallelujah, it’s finally happening. Apple might finally get rid of the dreadful Touch Bar from MacBook Pros this year.

As noted by 9to5Mac, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the company will replace the touch panel with physical buttons in its upcoming devices. Plus, it’s also planning to bring back IO ports and the Magsafe method of charging.

This is wonderful news as the Touchbar has been a useless and hated accessory. My colleague Callum dedicated a whole piece to how Touch Bar ruined his life, and as he eloquently put it, “The MacBook Touch Bar fucking sucks.”

It hasn’t been a productive addition, and people would rather have physical keys, so Apple’s decision would be cherished.

For many users, IO ports, such as USB-A slot and SD-Card reader, would be a welcome change. Currently, the MacBook Pro lineup only features USB-C ports, so people have to buy additional dongles to connect to other accessories.

I’m intrigued that Apple is returning to Magsafe charging, and I’d love to hear why they’re doing it. More and more machines are moving towards USB-C, so people are investing in charging bricks and power banks supporting that standard. If Apple goes the Magsafe way, I’d have to lug another charger around.

Kuo also said that the tech giant is going to make a design change and square off the edges on the upcoming MacBook Pros — matching the design aesthetics of the iPhone 12 and the iPad Pro.

It’s great to start off the year with fantastic news about the MacBook Pros. However, there’s still no mention of whether Apple will release MacBook Pros with touchscreens, but I’m crossing my fingers they will.

If you’ve currently got a laptop featuring the awful Touch Bar and can’t wait for the new version to drop, you can always make it slightly more bearable by stopping it from changing all the damn time .

