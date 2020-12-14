Google services are down right now (Update: they’re back)

Update (6:04 PM IST / 1:34PM CET): Google services seem to be returning to normal now, after a global outage lasting roughly 40 minutes. However, some users report being logged out of certain Google apps; you may need to log back in before you can use them again.

Update (5:36PM IST / 1:06PM CET): Google Search is up and running now. Other services are still down.

Our original report follows.

Yup, it’s not just you — many Google services, including Gmail, G Suite, and YouTube are unavailable across many countries around the world right now. The cause of the outage is presently unclear. We’ll update this post as we learn more.

That means more than 2 billion users are currently locked out of their email inboxes, cloud storage, documents, and Watch Later playlists. It’s all in keeping with the end times theme of 2020, I guess.

The company’s services previously faced a major outage of this scale back in August. It took around four hours to restore them for some users, reported The Verge. Hopefully we won’t have to wait that long this time around.

